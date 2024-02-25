HMD non rinuncia al brand Nokia | in arrivo anche un flip phone a tema Barbie

HMD Global Teams Up With Mattel and Barbie In New Push to Expand Brand: BARCELONA—C'mon Barbie, let's go make some flip phones. That may not be how the song goes, but that's what HMD Global is up to at Mobile World Congress. Rather than announce new smartphones, the ...au.pcmag

Barbie Gets A Flip Phone To Signify A Feature Phone Resurgence: Finnish phone maker Human Mobile Devices aka HMD is surfing the Barbie craze. It has announced a collaboration with Barbie manufacturer Mattel to release a special Barbie Flip feature phone by mid ...channelnews.au

A Barbie flip phone is coming later this year: HMD is introducing its own tech under its Human Mobile Devices brand, partnering with Mattel for a Barbie flip phone. Four new devices are coming between May and July, with a focus on sustainability ...androidpolice