LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Stewart davanti da solo | caduta senza conseguenza per Adam Yates 35 km al traguardo

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Stewart davanti da solo, caduta senza conseguenza per Adam Yates. 35 km al traguardo (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.10 La botta per terra di Adam Yates è stata comunque forte, il britannico si avvicina all’ammiraglia in questo momento. davanti al gruppo rimane a fare l’andatura l’UAE. 12.08 Mark Stewart passa allo sprint intermedio, completa la sua missione di giornata e si lancia in dediche verso casa. La salita in arrivo di solito non porta troppi danni, essendo pedalabile e con pendenze costante, nonostante 20km non siano pochi. 12.05 Mark Stewart (Team Corratec – Vini Fantini) continua imperterrito nel suo attacco, il vantaggio del britannico supera i tre minuti adesso. Questo è dovuto anche al rallentamento del gruppo, che ha aspettato il rientro di Adam Yates. 12.03 40 chilometri al ...
