Chi è Yan Taksyur | scrittore e seguace della Chiesa ortodossa ucraina | condannato a 12 anni per propaganda anti Zelensky | presente nella lista di Gonzalo Lira

Chi Yan

Chi è Yan Taksyur, scrittore e seguace della Chiesa ortodossa ucraina, condannato a 12 anni per "propaganda anti Zelensky", presente nella lista di Gonzalo Lira (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Yan Taksyur, scrittore, autore e conduttore televisivo ucraino e sesto nome della lista di Gonzalo Lira, nel marzo 2022 è stato arrestato dai servizi di sicurezza ucraini con l'accusa di propaganda anti-ucraina: nelle sue opere avrebbe infatti parlato della repressione da parte del governo ucraino e
