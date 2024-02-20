Family Entertainment Expo | dal 27 al 29 febbraio la fiera del divertimento

Family Entertainment

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ecodibergamo©

Fonte : ecodibergamo
Family Entertainment Expo, dal 27 al 29 febbraio la fiera del divertimento (Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) IN VIA LUNGA. Con il salone organizzato da Promoberg e Consorzio Fee (costituito da un gruppo di aziende leader del settore), Bergamo diventa per tre giorni la capitale del settore Amusement (divertimento, ndr).
Leggi tutta la notizia su ecodibergamo

Altre Notizie

Tracfone Announces New Extended Service Plans: ... Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment ...

NetBet Italy partners with Espresso Games: ...NetBet Italy family," said NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici. "Espresso Games' innovative approach to gaming aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top - notch entertainment ...

Fiere: calendario febbraio - dicembre 2024 - Bergamo: ... Vale20 Eventi e Comunicazione Luogo: Polo fieristico Sito: https://www.vale20.it/divino - il - mercato - dei - vini/ Data: dal 27 al 29 febbraio Evento: FEE - FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT EXPO - fiera ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Family Entertainment
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.