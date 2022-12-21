“I was a Sari” | il temporary shop per le donne indiane al Kilometro Rosso

Leggi su bergamonews

(Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) Nella Piazza delle Idee alsi tiene mercoledì 21 dicembre ildi “I was a”, un’impresa sociale in India, sostenuta da Brembo e fondata con l’obiettivo di garantire l’indipendenza delle, attraverso il mestiere di sarta specializzata. In occasione del Natale, Brembo ha organizzato la vendita di beneficienza dei prodotti realizzati dalleparte del progetto. Articoli unici e originali da poter regalare a familiari e amici che si traducono in un gesto importante a sostegno di “I was”.