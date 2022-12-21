Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereOmicidio Rebellin: effettuata l’ autopsia, confermata morte per ...Gli addobbi natalizi più originali per questo NataleTwitch - i migliori momenti del 2022ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - un'occhiata a Marineford e DressrosaUltime Blog

“I was a Sari”, il temporary shop per le donne indiane al Kilometro Rosso (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) Nella Piazza delle Idee al Kilometro Rosso si tiene mercoledì 21 dicembre il temporary shop di “I was a Sari”, un’impresa sociale in India, sostenuta da Brembo e fondata con l’obiettivo di garantire l’indipendenza delle donne indiane, attraverso il mestiere di sarta specializzata. In occasione del Natale, Brembo ha organizzato la vendita di beneficienza dei prodotti realizzati dalle donne parte del progetto. Articoli unici e originali da poter regalare a familiari e amici che si traducono in un gesto importante a sostegno di “I was Sari”.
