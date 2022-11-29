Portal con RTX: disponibile dall'8 dicembreEvento Modern Warfare FC | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e Warzone ...Rocco Giocattoli lancia i nuovi giochi da tavolo della linea Giocoro’Idee regalo per un Natale tecnologicoYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL supera i 50 milioni di downloadFINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch TrailerModella curvy Ariella Nyssa in bikini ... Più crateri sul tuo c**o ...Mary McDaniel e Nathan Drumm : Divorzia dal marito e gli trova la ...World of Warcraft: Dragonflight è ora disponibileMILAN GAMES WEEK 2022: L’EDIZIONE PIÙ GRANDE DI SEMPREUltime Blog

Anthem's IMPACT Wrestling arriva su DAZN | firmata la partnership

Anthem’s IMPACT
Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling arriva su DAZN, firmata la partnership (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) DAZN, principale piattaforma di intrattenimento sportivo a livello globale, e Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., media company globale multipiattaforma, annunciano una partnership internazionale per la distribuzione di Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling in oltre 170 paesi in tutto il mondo a partire da oggi.L'accordo pluriennale offrirà agli utenti di DAZN in oltre 170 paesi, tra cui Italia, Regno Unito, Irlanda, Svizzera, Austria,...
Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
