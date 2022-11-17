Golf, Hatton e Fitzpatrick appaiati al comando del DP World Tour Championship dopo il primo round. Bene Migliozzi (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) I migliori 50 Golfisti del DP World Tour sono impegnati nel gran finale del Dubai DP World Tour Championship (montepremi 10 milioni di dollari). L’evento, nato nel 2009, è ormai appuntamento fisso del finale di stagione, e vanta un field di primissimo ordine. Al termine del primo round guidano la leaderbord Matt Fitzpatrick e Tyrrell Hatton. Il tandem inglese comanda con lo score di -7 (65 colpi), una lunghezza meglio dello svedese Alex Noren. -5 e quarta posizione in solitaria per lo spagnoli Adri Arnaus, che precede di un sol colpo gli inglesi Tommy Fleetwood e Callum Shinkwin, l’americano Kurt Kitayama, il tedesco Yannik Paul, ed il danese Rasmus Hojgaard. Sul percorso par 72 del Jumeirah Golf ...Leggi su oasport
Winner Of Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship Will Automatically Qualify For 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship... Lee Westwood (2020 Champion), Tyrell Hatton (2021 Champion) and Thomas Pieters (2022 Champion). Commenting on the return of the Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship , Chris May, CEO Viya Golf , said: "At ...
Golf: Jon Rahm e Kurt Kitayama al comando della CJ Cup 2022 dopo due giriMolto ampio il gruppo dei sesti, con gli statunitensi Lee Hodges, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge e Brendon Todd ad accompagnarsi a - 7 ai sudcoreani Tom Kim e K. H. Lee , all'inglese Tyrrell Hatton e all'irlandese Shane Lowry . In questo torneo che, dato il field a 78, non prevede tagli, l'attenzione è tutta focalizzata sulla corsa al numero 1 del mondo. Per il momento la situazione ... Golf, Hatton e Fitzpatrick appaiati al comando del DP World Tour Championship dopo il primo round. Bene Migliozzi OA Sport
McIlroy six off the lead after opening round at DP World Tour ChampionshipYou can also change your cookie settings at any time and learn more about how we use cookies in our Privacy Policy RORY McILROY IS six shots off the lead following the opening round of the DP World ...
DP World Tour Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton share early lead in DubaiMatt Fitzpatrick made the dream start to his bid for a third DP World Tour Championship victory by grabbing a share of the lead after a low-scoring opening day in Dubai.
Golf HattonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Golf Hatton