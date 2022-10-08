Impact 06 10 2022 Special referee | Sami Callihan

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 8 ottobre 2022) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di, l’ultima prima di Bound For Glory. Uno dei PPV più importanti dell’anno si sta avvicinando sempre di più e ormai le storyline sono tutte definite. Nella puntata di questa settimana è molto interessante il confronto tra Moose e Steve Maclin conin veste di arbitroe. Inoltre ci sarà la firma del contratto per il match tra Jordynne Grace e Masha Slamovich. Immergiamoci nella puntata! Frankie Kazarian sconfigge Kenny King (3 / 5) Mia Yim sconfigge Gisele Shaw (2,5 / 5) Dopo il match sale sul ring Mickie James che era spettatrice dal tavolo dei commentatori. Guarda la vincitrice con sguardo di sfida ma comunque con rispetto. Steve Maclin sconfigge Moose (3 / 5) Decisivo...