L’11 e il 12 ottobre arrivano le Offerte esclusive Prime di AmazonGolf : Paige Spiranac risponde al troll che dice di apparire su ...Eliud Kipchoge : INCREDIBILE RECORD DEL MONDO nella Maratona a ...La Juventus registra la più grande perdita finanziaria nella storia ...A TADEI PIVK E GIUDITTA TURINI IL DELICIOUS TRAIL DOLOMITIMaratona di Berlino 2022 - la DIRETTA STREAMING domenica 25 ...POKÉMON: LE CRONACHE DI ARCEUS”, DEBUTTANO SU NETFLIXItalian Esports Awards, tutte le nomination del 2022I Pokémon invadono il Flagship store Rinascente a MilanoMilano Fashion Week 2022: Motorola celebra il connubio tecnologia e ...Ultime Blog

Global licensing powerhouse ARTiSTORY launches its first ever retail platform | ARTiSTORY Collections

Global licensing
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Global licensing powerhouse ARTiSTORY launches its first ever retail platform: ARTiSTORY Collections (Di lunedì 26 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 ARTiSTORY, world-leading experts in art and cultural IP licensing, are excited to announce their new branded retail business, with the first platform ARTiSTORY Collections < https://ARTiSTORYCollections.com> to launch today. The online store, open Globally excluding China, will sell an extensive variety of branded fashion, homeware, gift and stationery products from major Global museums and cultural institutions, such as the National Gallery, London, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Brooklyn Museum, New York, with plans to open pop-up stores in the future.  Natasha Dyson, co-Founder and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Givaudan and LanzaTech announce their collaboration on developing sustainable fragrance ingredients from renewable carbon

CHICAGO and GENEVA, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Givaudan, a global industry leader in the world of scent and beauty, and LanzaTech NZ, Inc. ("LanzaTech"), an ...facilities are already licensing ...

TerraPay and NPCI International collaborate to drive seamless merchant payments via UPI - enabled QR codes

... can offer these countries technological assistance through licensing, consulting for building real - time payment systems to meet the rapidly evolving needs of fast - growing global businesses. NIPL ... Jazwares, Sam Ferguson nuovo Senior Vice President of Global Licensing  E-Duesse

Global licensing powerhouse ARTiSTORY launches its first ever retail platform: ARTiSTORY Collections

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTiSTORY, world-leading experts in art and cultural IP licensing, are excited to announce their new branded ...

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain and Estée Lauder Cos. Ink Beauty License

It’s almost like an extension of myself,” said Olivier Rousteing, whose office at Balmain is strewn with scented candles and whose bathroom at home is well-stocked with makeup, Tom Ford’s Black Orchid ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Global licensing
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Global licensing Global licensing powerhouse ARTiSTORY launches