Global licensing powerhouse ARTiSTORY launches its first ever retail platform | ARTiSTORY Collections

(Di lunedì 26 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/, world-leading experts in art and cultural IP, are excited to announce their new brandedbusiness, with the< https://.com> to launch today. The online store, openly excluding China, will sell an extensive variety of branded fashion, homeware, gift and stationery products from majormuseums and cultural institutions, such as the National Gallery, London, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Brooklyn Museum, New York, with plans to open pop-up stores in the future. Natasha Dyson, co-Founder and ...

E-Duesse

CHICAGO and GENEVA, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Givaudan, aindustry leader in the world of scent and beauty, and LanzaTech NZ, Inc. ("LanzaTech"), an ...facilities are already...... can offer these countries technological assistance through, consulting for building real - time payment systems to meet the rapidly evolving needs of fast - growingbusinesses. NIPL ... Jazwares, Sam Ferguson nuovo Senior Vice President of Global Licensing LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTiSTORY, world-leading experts in art and cultural IP licensing, are excited to announce their new branded ...It’s almost like an extension of myself,” said Olivier Rousteing, whose office at Balmain is strewn with scented candles and whose bathroom at home is well-stocked with makeup, Tom Ford’s Black Orchid ...