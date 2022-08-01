Rise of Cultures va nel Sahara con il nuovo evento Impero del MaliBANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA LA SUA LINE-UP PER LA GAMESCOM 2022Etichette personalizzate. Come scegliere il materiale adatto?Arte Unico: il concorso argentino per visual artist che racconta il ...Avenging Spirit RecensioneDeborah Dellucci propone un approccio olistico al dimagrimento su ...400 euro! Le nuove ballerine della figlia di Chiara FerragniAlessia Pifferi ... Mi manca Diana : oggi il suo funeraleLE NUOVE FRONTIERE DEL SUONO IN TVTower of Fantasy sarà ufficialmente disponibile l’11 agostoUltime Blog

Shanghai Electric Announces Continued Commitment to Promoting Friendship Between China and Pakistan on International Friendship Day

Shanghai, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric announced this International Friendship Day ...

Shanghai Electric announced this International Friendship Day that the firm will continue its unremitting efforts to promote Sino-Pakistani Friendship and contribute to local communities in Pakistan.  On March 28th, a fire broke out in the remote Varwai village in Islamkot Tharparkar district in Sindh province, Pakistan. Due to the dry climate of the region, the fire instantly spread throughout the whole village. However, the fire-fighting facilities in the remote village were quite limited. Shanghai Electric's Thar coal mine and Thar power plants in Pakistan are not far from the village. Upon learning about the ...
