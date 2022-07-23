LeBron James, Rick Sanchez e Morty Smith in arrivo su MultiVersusNintendo Switch Sports - arriva un aggiornamento gratuitoSnapdragon Pro Series incoronerà i campioni alle Live Challenge FinalsPiazzamenti e date dei Mondiali 2022 di League of LegendsLEVEL INFINITE tra i protagonisti della GAMESCOM 2022Win-Win Huawei Innovation WeekAl via il Gran Turismo World SeriesUn eroe Medjay in arrivo la prossima settimana in For HonorSVELATE TANTE NOVITÀ SU FARMING SIMULATOR 22The Criminal Enterprises, in arrivo il 26 luglio in GTA OnlineUltime Blog

Hair slugging | in cosa consiste l’ultimo trend che ha sconvolto il web?

Hair slugging
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a chedonna©
Hai mai sentito parlare dell’Hair slugging? Si tratta di una tendenza che negli ultimi giorni ha fatto ...

zazoom
Commenta
Hair slugging: in cosa consiste l’ultimo trend che ha sconvolto il web? (Di sabato 23 luglio 2022) Hai mai sentito parlare dell’Hair slugging? Si tratta di una tendenza che negli ultimi giorni ha fatto il giro del web. Ultimamente sta circolando un nuovo trend sui social, in particolar modo su TikTok, chiamato slugging. Ma in cosa consiste esattamente? Nato da una tecnica coreana di cura della pelle, consiste nel cospargere la pelle L'articolo è stato pubblicato prima sul sito www.chedonna.it
Leggi su chedonna

TikTok: i consigli più seguiti per i capelli

Hair slugging Questo beauty hack lascia i capelli lucidi e setosi. Consiste nell applicare un olio sui capelli asciutti e poi tenerlo in posa arrotolando la capigliatura dentro una calza, da fermare ...

TikTok: i consigli più seguiti per i capelli

Hair slugging Questo beauty hack lascia i capelli lucidi e setosi. Consiste nell applicare un olio sui capelli asciutti e poi tenerlo in posa arrotolando la capigliatura dentro una calza, da fermare ... Hair slugging, la tecnica di haircare notturna: come si fa  CapelliStyle

Rice water for hair: how to make it and does it really work

w&h beauty editor tries rice water for hair - and asks two trichologists if there's any truth to the TikTok trend ...

Best hair oils to provide your locks with hydration and shine

While the app provides plentiful wild and wacky beauty hacks that tend to be debunked by experts, some can prove worth the hype and this one was generally praised by dermatologists for its hydration ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hair slugging
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hair slugging Hair slugging cosa consiste l’ultimo