Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOUltime Blog

Zoomlion' s 2 | 400-ton All-Terrain Crane Breaks the World Hoisting Record | now in Bulk Sale

Zoomlion 400
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
CHANGSHA, China, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., ...

zazoom
Commenta
Zoomlion's 2,400-ton All-Terrain Crane Breaks the World Hoisting Record, now in Bulk Sale (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) CHANGSHA, China, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) has delivered two units of its ZAT24000H all-Terrain Crane to the Huanghua Haibin Lifting Installing Engineering Co., Ltd. on June 30 in Hebei Province. The mega model has surpassed Zoomlion's previous Record for manufacturing the largest 2,000-ton all-Terrain Crane to become the World's largest tonnage all-Terrain Crane. The ZAT24000H was especially developed for wind power hosting constructions, combining the advantages of robust lifting performance, ease of transportation and operation, as well as strong adaptability to a wide range of working conditions. It employs combined ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità

Zoomlion's 2,400-ton All-Terrain Crane Breaks the World Hoisting Record, now in Bulk Sale

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852728/Zoomlion_s_2_400_ton_All_Terrain_Crane_Breaks_the_World_Hoisting_Record__now_in_Bulk_Sale.jpg ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zoomlion 400
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Zoomlion 400 Zoomlion Terrain Crane Breaks World