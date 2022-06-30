PATHS Summer School. Filosofia e Scuola futura III edizione: 12-13-14 luglio 2022 (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) La PATHS Summer School prevede tre giorni di esperienze immersive, webinar e laboratori per confrontarsi sul rinnovamento della didattica e per sperimentare nuovi approcci metodologici della Filosofia attraverso le parole, i sillabi, il lessico filosofico. L’offerta formativa vedrà coinvolti direttamente accademici, dirigenti tecnici e scolastici, esperti e docenti che hanno sperimentato le proposte del Progetto PATHS. L'articolo . Leggi su orizzontescuola
Pubblicità
orizzontescuola : PATHS Summer School. Filosofia e Scuola futura III edizione: 12-13-14 luglio 2022 -
Non solo climate changethe security establishment is convening experts to finding paths to best address the climate - ... A new Cypriot proposal to establish a regional framework to deal with summer wildfires has also been ...
Holiday in Bellaria Igea Marina, by the sea, along the Riviera RomagnolaThese are pedestrian and bicycle paths that extend for 6 kilometres along the Uso River. The start ... with two hundred century - old trees, which, in summer, create the perfect shade to protect you ... Istruzione – Proposte Summer School | Anci Lombardia ANCI LOMBARDIA
Ten of the best day trips out of ParisWhether you live in Paris or are just visiting, you might be looking for ideas for day-trips - here are some of our favourite spots within easy travelling distance of the City of Light.
With summer around the corner, enjoy the school holidays with the National TrustSchool’s almost out for summer and the National Trust has timetabled lots of family activities to keep action-packed adventures going all summer long, all the better if you’re planning on holidaying ...
PATHS SummerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PATHS Summer