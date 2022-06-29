Thor: Love And Thunder, Christian Bale: "Il film è divertente ma c'è una cosa che i fan non si aspettano" (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) Christian Bale ha appena rivelato un dettaglio di Thor: Love And Thunder che i fan del franchise capitanato da Chris Hemsworth troveranno sicuramente molto interessante. Taika Waititi, il regista di Thor: Love And Thunder, viene spesso lodato per la sua brillante capacità di far ridere gli spettatori, ma secondo Christian Bale i fan resteranno stupiti quando vedranno che nel nuovo film c'è qualcosa che nessuno si aspetta dal franchise dell'MCU. Nel prossimo blockbuster Marvel, Bale interpreta il malvagio Gorr e la storia del personaggio è molto più oscura e seria della trama che segue le avventure del Dio del tuono di Chris Hemsworth. Durante una conferenza stampa dello ...Leggi su movieplayer
Il nuovo film Marvel "Thor : Love and Thunder" uscirà l'8 luglio 2022
Chris Hemsworth e Elsa Pataky sul red carpet di Thor : Love and Thunder con i figli (sì - uno di loro è quello che voleva essere Superman)
Thor : Love and Thunder - Chris Hemsworth : “col tempo - il personaggio somiglia sempre di più a me”
itspietrotime : Mia madre vuole venire a vedere Love and Thunder perché si è presa una crush per Thor quando vedemmo Age of Ultron… - Gaia_Mai_ : Con grandissimo disappunto vi comunico che Thor Love and Thunder in spagnolo è stato lasciato Thor Love and Thunder :( - glooit : Thor: Love and Thunder – Il cast e il regista presentano il film leggi su Gloo - marvelcinemaita : Thor: Love and Thunder, Kevin Feige temeva che Taika Waititi avesse troppi impegni per lavorare al film - Giorgia85776596 : @LokiBaggins Loki,Peter Parker, Bucky, Tony stark E anche i guardiani della galassia, ma più di tutti Loki e Peter… -
Natalie Portman: 'Chris Hemsworth si nascondeva dietro un albero quando andava a prendere i figli a scuola'... durante un'intervista di Jimmy Kimmel, l'attrice ha detto che suo marito, Benjamin Millepied, e i loro due figli, Aleph e Amalia, si sono trasferiti in Australia con lei mentre girava Thor: Love and ...
Thor: Love and Thunder - Il cast e il regista presentano il filmTaika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale e Kevin Feige hanno presentato Thor: Love and ...
Chris Hemsworth Just Revealed That He, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, And Christian Bale All Have Kids Who Appear In "Thor: Love And Thunder"Love and Thunder" costar, whom she described as a "Greek god," during a recent appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Ahead of the release of the Marvel movie on July 8, Hemsworth spoke to Variety ...
Natalie Portman becomes (a) Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’The actress spoke to the Globe about reinventing her role in "Thor: Love and Thunder," the newfound multitude of women in the Marvel universe, and why she loves Cambridge in the springtime.
