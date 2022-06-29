KONAMI estende la partnership con il Bayern MonacoROGUEBOOK: DISPONIBILE SU STADIASony presenta “INZONE”, nuovo brand gaming per PCWay of the Hunter uscirà ad agostoNZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a RobinGame Ready driver per F1 22 disponibiliMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE ARRIVA A OTTOBREBandai Namco ha annunciato PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PACUltime Blog

Golf | il John Deere Classic mette in palio 10 posti per giocare a St Andrews

Golf
Così come all'Irish Open, anche dall'altra parte dell'Oceano, sul PGA Tour, c'è una concreta ...

Golf: il John Deere Classic mette in palio 10 posti per giocare a St. Andrews (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) Così come all’Irish Open, anche dall’altra parte dell’Oceano, sul PGA Tour, c’è una concreta possibilità di arrivare a giocare l’Open Championship a St. Andrews tramite l’esito dell’evento di questa settimana. Anzi, tramite dieci esiti: tanti sono i pass in palio concessi dal John Deere Classic (e dal torneo irlandese) per l’ultimo Major dell’anno, quello più atteso in virtù della combinazione 150 anni-Old Course. Il fatto che sostanzialmente tutti i big, per questa settimana, non siano in scena favorisce le possibilità di molti uomini in cerca di un posto nella gloria, sia qui che in Scozia tra un paio di settimane. Ci sono, però, tre nomi da tenere fortemente d’occhio per risultati recenti, passato e prospettive. Questi, ma anche altri che partono più defilati, possono senz’altro ...
