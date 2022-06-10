The Callisto Protocol - Summer Game Festdevolo WiFi 5 Repeater 1200: il ripetitore intelligenteMalata di cancro, Daniela Molinari : Una provetta del suo sangue può ...Doppio femminicidio Vicenza : Zlatan Vasiljevic ha ucciso prima l'ex ...Metal: Hellsinger - Data di uscita svelata al Summer Game FestCall of Duty: Modern Warfare II - gameplay missione Dark WaterONE PIECE ODYSSEY nuovo trailerThe Quarry è disponibile ora Gotham Knights: svelato il trailer dedicato a NightwingElicottero sparito Appennino tosco-emiliano : proseguono ricercheUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Chinese youth named 2022 SDG Pioneer by UN Global Compact

Xinhua Silk
BEIJING, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tong Chong, an employee with State Grid Suzhou Power Supply ...

 Tong Chong, an employee with State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company under State Grid Jiangsu, was named among the 10 new SDG Pioneers announced by the UN Global Compact during the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit held from June 1 to 2. The selection for SDG Pioneers is a worldwide campaign launched by the UN Global Compact since 2016, with an aim to celebrate individuals across the globe who have made extraordinary achievements to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year's SDG Pioneer entries were judged by a panel from the UN Global Compact Expert Network, previous SDG Pioneers and ...
