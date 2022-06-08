1NCE signs exclusive deal with SoftBank Corp. to drive IoT expansion in Asia-Pacific

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - COLOGNE, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/. has secured an equity stake in the company and signed andistributioncovering the(APAC) region.., a leading Japanese communication and information technology service provider, will sellIoT servicesly in 19 APAC markets.will open sales offices and technical operations in Singapore and Tokyo to expand its service capability to Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. "is the only company that can deliver ...