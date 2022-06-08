1NCE signs exclusive deal with SoftBank Corp. to drive IoT expansion in Asia-Pacific (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - COLOGNE, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SoftBank Corp. has secured an equity stake in the company and signed an exclusive distribution deal covering the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. SoftBank Corp., a leading Japanese communication and information technology service provider, will sell 1NCE IoT services exclusively in 19 APAC markets. 1NCE will open sales offices and technical operations in Singapore and Tokyo to expand its service capability to Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. "1NCE is the only company that can deliver ...Leggi su iltempo
