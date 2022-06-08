Honor of Kings in arrivo per tutti i giocatori del mondoIL KIT DEL TIFOSO PER UN’ESTATE ALL’INSEGNA DELLA SERIE ALEGO presenta il set più adrenalinico Montagne Russe LEGOKlonoa Phantasy Reverie Series nuovo trailerGhostbusters Spirits Unleashed festeggia il Ghostbusters DayBlink Video Doorbell, videocitofono Amazon, disponibile in ItaliaRed Dead Online: maggiori guadagni per i Distillatori!Ucraina, Kiev : da Banca mondiale altri 1,49 miliardi di dollariLaura Speranza : Ecco chi è la moglie di Stefano TacconiIn Iran deraglia treno passeggeri : 10 morti e 50 feritiUltime Blog

1NCE signs exclusive deal with SoftBank Corp to drive IoT expansion in Asia-Pacific

1NCE signs
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
- COLOGNE, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Corp. has secured an equity stake in the ...

zazoom
Commenta
1NCE signs exclusive deal with SoftBank Corp. to drive IoT expansion in Asia-Pacific (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - COLOGNE, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 SoftBank Corp. has secured an equity stake in the company and signed an exclusive distribution deal covering the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. SoftBank Corp., a leading Japanese communication and information technology service provider, will sell 1NCE IoT services exclusively in 19 APAC markets. 1NCE will open sales offices and technical operations in Singapore and Tokyo to expand its service capability to Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. "1NCE is the only company that can deliver ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

1NCE signs exclusive deal with SoftBank Corp. to drive IoT expansion in Asia-Pacific

SoftBank Corp. has secured an equity stake in the company and signed an exclusive distribution deal covering the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. SoftBank Corp., a leading Japanese communication and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 1NCE signs
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : 1NCE signs 1NCE signs exclusive deal with