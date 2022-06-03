CGTN: Children: From 'saplings' to 'forest' for Chinese nation (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) BEIJING, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Children are highly valued in the Chinese culture and viewed as the future of a family. Furthermore, their growth is vital for the future of China, a nation determined to achieve rejuvenation. International Children's Day, which falls on June 1, is celebrated across China every year. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed efforts to promote the healthy and all-round development of Children and extended festive greetings to Children across the country. Two months ago, Xi compared Children to "saplings" when attending a tree-planting activity in Beijing, encouraging them to contribute to the country's development. "You are like saplings," ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-06-02/Children-From-saplings-to-forest-for-Chinese-nation-1ax7cqqppza/index.html
