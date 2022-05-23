Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies, announces licensing agreement with Tiktok (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) NAPLES, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Pro music Rights ("PMR"), one of the world's largest music licensing companies, is pleased to announce that it has granted the well-known video service Tiktok a license that will allow its users to create videos which include music from Pro music Rights' extensive repertoire. The agreement will enable Tiktok to offer PMR's more than 2,500,000 works to its users. Jake P. Noch, CEO of Pro music Rights, said that he is very pleased to enter into the relationship with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
