Watch Chrissy Teigen Give Herself Injection After Revealing IVF Journey

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Up close and personal.documented an important step in her in vitro fertilization. Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues Read article “No, it doesn’t hurt,” the Cravings author, 36, captioned a Tuesday, February 22, Instagram Story video givingan. “The other shot burns a bit. (OK a lot). They say to pinch the skin, but I feel like that makes it burn more. But listen to your doc lol.” The social media upload came four daysthe Utah native revealed that she and husband John Legend are trying to conceive.John Salangsang/Shutterstock“Here we go again,” the Bring the Funny judge wrote alongside an Instagram Story snap of IVF injectables on Friday, ...