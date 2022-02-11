Tennis, Sky Sport: Jannik Sinner pronto a separarsi da Riccardo Piatti (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Jannik Sinner si appresta a chiudere il proprio rapporto professionale con il suo storico tecnico Riccardo Piatti. Il Tennista italiano, ormai stabilmente tra i primi dieci al mondo, è pronto a separarsi dall’allenatore che lo ha portato ad altissimi livelli. L’altoatesino, che proprio in queste settimane dovrà annunciare un ingresso di peso nel suo staff, nei prossimi giorni dunque saluterà – stando all’indiscrezione di Sky Sport che conferma alcune voci circolate nelle ultime ore – Piatti. Contestualmente sarà reso noto il motivo della separazione tra i due. SportFace. Leggi su sportface (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022)si appresta a chiudere il proprio rapporto professionale con il suo storico tecnico. Ilta italiano, ormai stabilmente tra i primi dieci al mondo, èdall’allenatore che lo ha portato ad altissimi livelli. L’altoatesino, che proprio in queste settimane dovrà annunciare un ingresso di peso nel suo staff, nei prossimi giorni dunque saluterà – stando all’indiscrezione di Skyche conferma alcune voci circolate nelle ultime ore –. Contestualmente sarà reso noto il motivo della separazione tra i due.Face.

