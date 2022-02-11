Tennis, Sky Sport: Jannik Sinner pronto a separarsi da Riccardo Piatti (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Jannik Sinner si appresta a chiudere il proprio rapporto professionale con il suo storico tecnico Riccardo Piatti. Il Tennista italiano, ormai stabilmente tra i primi dieci al mondo, è pronto a separarsi dall’allenatore che lo ha portato ad altissimi livelli. L’altoatesino, che proprio in queste settimane dovrà annunciare un ingresso di peso nel suo staff, nei prossimi giorni dunque saluterà – stando all’indiscrezione di Sky Sport che conferma alcune voci circolate nelle ultime ore – Piatti. Contestualmente sarà reso noto il motivo della separazione tra i due. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Dove vedere Berrettini-Nadal streaming gratis e diretta tv in chiaro - semifinale Australian Open : Sky - Eurosport - SuperTennis?
