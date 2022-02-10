Teleios Capital Partners | Letter to the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/LLC, which has been a major shareholder inAG for almost three years, with a disclosed shareholding of 6.3%, has today sent a publicto the company's. Thecan be found here: https://www..com/documents/2022-02-10--to-the--of-.pdf For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook:@greenbrookpr.com, +44 (0)207-952-2000