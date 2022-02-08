‘Procession’ Review | Filmmaking is Healing in an Extraordinary Doc on the Trauma of Catholic Church Sexual Abuse

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) Reconstruction in documentaryis an eternally divisive technique: What some deem vivid and immediate, others find distancing and artificial, cloaking and blurring reality in the language of fiction cinema. Yet what if the reconstructions don’t just feature the documentary’s real-life subjects, but are expressly conceived and realized by them — not recreating reality so L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.