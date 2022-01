Green With Envy Over Katie Holmes’ Wool Coat? Score a Similar Style for Only $59

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 23 gennaio 2022) Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of our winter woes is the struggle to stand outour outerwear — we always end up blending inother blacks. Walk down the street, and you’ll be hard pressed not to find someone else wearing aseasonal. It reminds Us of being back in college when we would lose our parkas after a night out because we all had the same one. We certainly can’t afford the colorfulcollection worn by Nicole Kidman’s character in The Undoing. But ideally, we’d add a pop of color to our closetout breaking the bank. Another star who has inspired Us in real lifeher vibrant fashion isHolmes. Once we ...