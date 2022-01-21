PA Media Group appoints Alamy MD and former PA graduate, Emily Shelley, to its board (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PA Media Group has today appointed Alamy Managing Director and former PA Media graduate, Emily Shelley, to its board following more than 20 years with the business. Shelley, who became MD of Alamy following PA Media Group's acquisition of the content platform in March 2020, began her career at PA Media (then Press Association) as a graduate news trainee in 1999. She worked in several editorial roles before launching a digital showbiz news service in 2006 as Showbiz Editor. She became Features Editor in 2007, before moving into various commercial and management positions within PA. In 2013, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PA Media Group has today appointed Alamy Managing Director and former PA Media graduate, Emily Shelley, to its board following more than 20 years with the business. Shelley, who became MD of Alamy following PA Media Group's acquisition of the content platform in March 2020, began her career at PA Media (then Press Association) as a graduate news trainee in 1999. She worked in several editorial roles before launching a digital showbiz news service in 2006 as Showbiz Editor. She became Features Editor in 2007, before moving into various commercial and management positions within PA. In 2013, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
ge_group : RT @GandolfoDomini1: Il premier Johnson cancella il green pass, #Draghi la piccola e media impresa... - KersevanRoberto : @RobbieGalante @lbianchetti No!... tutti gli studi LCA considerano anche le emissioni dovute alla costruzione della… - Acquis_view : Questa assunzione fa parlare molto di Red Bull (giustamente, visto chi lo ha assunto),ma Blessin viene dall’Oostend… - ge_group : RT @AlessandraOdri: Rampini: 'Il livello di ossessione monotematica dei media in Italia non ha uguali nel resto del mondo....Negli altri St… - AntonellaVicen1 : RT @intesasanpaolo: ?? E' online il report della Direzione Studi e Ricerche sul settore orafo italiano: la domanda mondiale di gioielli in o… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Media Group
CMG rende nota lista di importanti programmi d'istruzione e di scienze socialiAlla cerimonia di presentazione ha presenziato il vice direttore del Dipartimento di Comunicazione del Comitato Centrale del PCC, direttore e redattore generale del China Media Group, Shen Haixiong. ...
DAPPER LABS AND UFC LAUNCH 'UFC STRIKE': AN ALL NEW NFT EXPERIENCE FOR MMA FANS EVERYWHERE... with more than 625 million fans and 178 million social media followers. The organization produces ... NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, LaLiga, NFL, NFLPA, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies and UFC. Notable ...
PROSEGUE LA PARTNERSHIP TRA KTM E INBICI MEDIA GROUP InBici
PA Media Group appoints Alamy MD and former PA graduate, Emily Shelley, to its boardLONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Media Group has today appointed Alamy Managing Director and former PA Media graduate, Emily Shelley, to its ...
Le aziende migliori in cui lavorare: le 131 società premiate da Top Employers 2022Ogni anno la certificazione Top Employers viene attribuita alle migliori pratiche aziendali in ambito HR. I settori più rappresentati sono il farmaceutico e la consulenza ...
Media GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Media Group