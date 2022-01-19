Everything to Know About the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 2 Reunion

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) An icy showdown! Following a well-received debut on Bravo, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returned with a bigger and even more dramatic second. As viewers watched Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah and Jennie Nguyen at odds on screen, the group gathered to address all the issues that went down between them during the sophomore. In January 2022, Andy Cohen revealed that thespecial for RHOSLC marks a major milestone for the new year. “Firstof 2022 and it’s a biggie: #RHOSLC ! #BabyGorgeous #Snowbound,” the host captioned a selfie of him on set via Instagram. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen executive producer continued to tease what fans can expect to see as he shared clips of himself with the cast in-between filming. Although ...