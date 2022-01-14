Nissan Z: welcome back, my Fairlady (Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) La sportiva prototipo non è più un prototipo. In occasione del Salone di Tokyo, la Nissan ha finalmente tolto i veli alla Fairlady Z, la coupè che sostituirà l’ormai anziana 370Z. Esteticamente identica alla concept car ostentata in lungo e in largo (anche nei videogiochi!), la Fairlady assomiglia ad una GT-R in miniatura, con un Leggi su periodicodaily
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nissan welcome
3CLogic Selected to Provide Voice and SMS Services for Nissan's HR Service Center'We are delighted to welcome Nissan as our latest Fortune Global 500 customer,' explains Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic CEO. 'When employees interact with HR, having the right balance between efficient ...
3CLogic Selected to Provide Voice and SMS Services for Nissan's HR Service Center'We are delighted to welcome Nissan as our latest Fortune Global 500 customer,' explains Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic CEO. 'When employees interact with HR, having the right balance between efficient ...
Sorpresa da Nissan: riuscirà a produrre batterie allo stato solido a soli 75 $/kWh – VIDEO Computer Magazine
Nissan welcomeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nissan welcome