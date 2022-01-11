LCS Lock In, Dignitas senza River per la prima settimana del torneo: al suo posto ecco eXyu (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Il torneo LCS Lock In non comincia affatto bene per Dignitas. L’organizzazione di esports dovrà infatti fare a meno del suo jungler River per tutta la prima settimana della competizione. Come spiegato da Dignitas, a causa della pandemia di COVID-19 il giocatore non è riuscito ad entrare negli Stati Uniti in tempo per l’inizio del torneo Lock In. “A causa dei problemi in corso causati dalla pandemia di COVID-19, River non è riuscito ad entrare negli USA e non sarà in grado di competere nella prima settimana del torneo Lock In”, ha riferito Dignitas in una dichiarazione postata su Twitter. La scorsa settimana, la LCS ha ...Leggi su esports247
