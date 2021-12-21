L'aggiornamento trimestrale di Diablo IV è ora disponibileDenise Pipitone : Gip archivia indagineSandro Sarais : Suicida uomo accusato del femminicidio di Mihaela ...Omicron è la variante Covid-19 più diffusa : Biden esclude nuovo ...Palermo Reddito di cittadinanza : 39 furbetti denunciatiIl Covid uccide famiglia di testimoni di Geova : nessuno vaccinatoCos’è la TV box e come funziona?LG ULTRAGEAR: LAPTOP DA GIOCO CON MASSIMA POTENZA E COMODITÀDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2022 ARRIVA IL 19 E 20 FEBBRAIO 2022L'undicesima stagione di MasterChef Italia arriva su Animal Crossing: ...Ultime Blog

HUAWEI UNVEILS WINNERS OF THE NEXT DESIGN AWARDS 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI's popular DESIGN AWARDS aims to bring together talented ...

 HUAWEI's popular DESIGN AWARDS aims to bring together talented artists from all over the world to push the boundaries of DESIGN for a new era of mobile aesthetics HUAWEI, the world's leading technology company, has announced the WINNERS of its HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) DESIGN contest – The NEXT DESIGN AWARDS 2021. An annual competition in its sixth year, it aims to bring together talented artists from across the globe to create unique and inspiring content for smartphone, tablet and smartwatch personalisation via HUAWEI Themes. With over 1,300 registered entrants in Europe and more than 3,000 submitted entries ...
