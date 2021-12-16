Major Strategic Breakthrough of Sinopec's Shale Oil Exploration: Three Prospecting Wells in Subei Basin Record High Oil Flow with 350 Million Tons of Estimated Reserves (Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has reported another Strategic Breakthrough of Shale oil Exploration. This time, its subsidiary Sinopec East China Petroleum Bureau has Recorded High-yield Shale oil Flow in Three Prospecting Wells in Subei Basin. Among which, the Qinye 1HF well has tested daily oil production of 55 Tons, the Shuaiye 3-7HF well has tested 20 Tons per day, and the previous deployed Shaduo 1 well has a cumulative production of 11,000 Tons over 392 days of continuous ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
