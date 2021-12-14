Vanessa Hudgens and BF Cole Tucker Kick Off the Holiday Season With Karaoke (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) Making memories! Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have enjoyed documenting their growing romance through cute photos on social media. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in November 2020, less than one year after her split from longtime love Austin Butler. At the time, Hudgens got honest about what she was looking for when it came to a partner. “Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” the Powerless alum told Entertainment Tonight. “I am not picky, really.” Hudgens added: “I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Flamengo410Sul : Vanessa Hudgens,ilustre aniversariante. - cmarqu3zr : no aguanto a vanessa hudgens - SimonaCroisette : RT @diaridicinema: Buon compleanno a Vanessa Hudgens che compie 33 anni! L'abbiamo vista di recente nella commedia natalizia 'Nei panni di… - xWiseGirl : RT @diaridicinema: Buon compleanno a Vanessa Hudgens che compie 33 anni! L'abbiamo vista di recente nella commedia natalizia 'Nei panni di… - Bright_Star06 : RT @diaridicinema: Buon compleanno a Vanessa Hudgens che compie 33 anni! L'abbiamo vista di recente nella commedia natalizia 'Nei panni di… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens, da star di Disney Channel ad attrice celebreIl nuovo amore di Vanessa Hudgens e il ruolo nel film Tick, Tick... Boom Un anno dopo, Vanessa Hudgens ha iniziato una relazione durata quasi 9 anni con l'attore Austin Butler , finita lo scorso 2020.
Svelato il futuro di Olivia Rodrigo nella serie TV di 'High School Musical'La serie TV è basata sull'omonima trilogia cinematografica che, ai tempi, ha lanciato la carriera di Zac Efron e Vanessa Hudgens . Il musical è poi approdato in formato serie televisiva scegliendo, ...
I look più glamour di Vanessa Hudgens Velvet Mag
Svelato il futuro di Olivia Rodrigo nella serie TV di “High School Musical”Olivia Rodrigo tornerà nella terza stagione di High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Arriva finalmente la risposta ...
“Io sono così, guardate”. Vanessa Incontrada senza trucco, al naturale sorprende tuttiGrande sorpresa per i fan di Vanessa Incontrada, che si mostra senza un filo di trucco. La foto al naturale lascia tutti di stucco ...
Vanessa HudgensSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vanessa Hudgens