James Squire Unveils Australia's Most Valuable Bottle Opener Worth Over $30,000 AUD
Handcrafted by world-renowned designer for launch of new James Squire Pioneers' Collection, with all proceeds to be donated to Rural Aid To the delight of discerning beer drinkers and design enthusiasts worldwide, James Squire has unveiled Australia's most valuable bottle opener worth over $30,000 AUD. All profits from the sale of the Bottle Opener will be donated to Rural Aid, providing critical support to farmers in need. People can register their interest to participate in the silent auction to purchase the bottle opener.
