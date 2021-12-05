R-Truth : “Roman Reigns mi ha sempre aiutato, mi ha incluso nei suoi amici più stretti” (Di domenica 5 dicembre 2021) Roman Reigns è sulla cresta dell’onda dal suo ritorno nella compagnia a SummerSlam dello scorso anno. È tornato come Tribal Chief e si è veramente reinventato. Il cambiamento era atteso da diversi anni, dato che i fan lo hanno richiesto a gran voce per così tanto tempo. Reigns è certamente molto dominante come Universal Champion, dato che è rimasto campione per ben oltre un anno. È improbabile che perda presto il titolo, a quanto pare. Ha gareggiato contro diverse Superstar durante tutto questo lasso di tempo. Il Tribal Chief si è anche affermato come un vero leader dello spogliatoio nella compagnia, dato che molti vanno da lui per un consiglio ed è anche una persona per bene, a quanto pare. Parlando con HOT 97, R-Truth ha raccontato di quando Roman gli ha offerto un posto su un tour bus prima ...Leggi su zonawrestling
