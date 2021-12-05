R-Truth | “Roman Reigns mi ha sempre aiutato | mi ha incluso nei suoi amici più stretti”

(Di domenica 5 dicembre 2021)è sulla cresta dell’onda dal suo ritorno nella compagnia a SummerSlam dello scorso anno. È tornato come Tribal Chief e si è veramente reinventato. Il cambiamento era atteso da diversi anni, dato che i fan lo hanno richiesto a gran voce per così tanto tempo.è certamente molto dominante come Universal Champion, dato che è rimasto campione per ben oltre un anno. È improbabile che perda presto il titolo, a quanto pare. Ha gareggiato contro diverse Superstar durante tutto questo lasso di tempo. Il Tribal Chief si è anche affermato come un vero leader dello spogliatoio nella compagnia, dato che molti vanno da lui per un consiglio ed è anche una persona per bene, a quanto pare. Parlando con HOT 97, R-ha raccontato di quandogli ha offerto un posto su un tour bus prima ...

... ed infine imperdibile il match fra il campione WWE Big - E ed il campione UniversaleReigns . gli indiani Jinder Mahal e Shanky ma anche Cesaro , Drew Gulak, Mansoor, R -, Ricochet, Sami ...A Crown Jewel affronteràReigns in un match valido per lo Universal Championship . Gli ... John Morrison, Akira Tozawa, il 24/7 Champion Reggie, Drake Maverick, Doudrop, R -e T - Bar. A ...Roman Reigns is on a roll since his return to the company back at WWE SummerSlam last year. He returned as the Tribal Chief and truly reinvented ...Former WWE United States Champion R-Truth heaped praise on Roman Reigns, stating that The Tribal Chief is a humble and helpful person.