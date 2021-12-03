MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION Code Fairy disponibile il ...GTA Online: domina il sottosuolo nell’evento Traffico d’armiFor Honor Anno 5 Stagione 4: Frozen Shores, disponibile dal 9 dicembreThe Sims 4 e Stefan Cooke lanciano nuovi lookApex Legends: Evento Reveal Collezione PredoniCrocs Classic Clog K Unisex Zoccoli Bambini -50% Sconti e OfferteDLink4Me: nuova promozione smart regala Amazon Fire TV StickAssetto Corsa Competizione - Nuovo trailer Gen9 Spinning in the RainIl Farming Simulator League si disputerà questo weekendGeForce NOW abbonamenti RTX 3080 in Europa e 20 nuovi giochiUltime Blog

FPT Techday 2021 Thrive in The Green Normal

- HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FPT, ranked among Southeast Asia's most prominent ...

FPT, ranked among Southeast Asia's most prominent technology businesses, recently held the Annual Technology Forum - FPT Techday 2021 under the theme "Thrive in The Green Normal." The event attracted over 100,000 attendees, including over 5,000 enterprises from various industries such as manufacturing, real estate, banking & finance… and thousands of young, tech-passionate individuals. FPT launched a portfolio of products during the event, to assist organizations in securing resources, operating more flexibly and accelerating business. Specifically, FPT eCovax, the name of the portfolio of products, is based on AI and Big Data technology to assist businesses in remaining safe, flexible, and meeting recruitment needs in the advent of ...
