FPT Techday 2021 Thrive in The Green Normal

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) - HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 3,/PRNewswire/FPT, ranked among Southeast Asia's most prominent technology businesses, recently held the Annual Technology Forum - FPTunder the theme "in The." The event attracted over 100,000 attendees, including over 5,000 enterprises from various industries such as manufacturing, real estate, banking & finance… and thousands of young, tech-passionate individuals. FPT launched a portfolio of products during the event, to assist organizations in securing resources, operating more flexibly and accelerating business. Specifically, FPT eCovax, the name of the portfolio of products, is based on AI and Big Data technology to assist businesses in remaining safe, flexible, and meeting recruitment needs in the advent of ...