Salvini demands written pledge taxes won' t increase

What happens if someone like (former technocrat premier Mario) Monti comes along? It is a ... I trust ...

Salvini demands written pledge taxes won't increase "What happens if someone like (former technocrat premier Mario) Monti comes along? "It is a ... "I trust Draghi today, but who will be premier in a year's time?" added Salvini. "80% of the Italian ..."
"I trust Draghi today, but who will be premier in a year's time?" added Salvini. "80% of the Italian people own a home. "I ask for the paragraph about the updating (of the land registry values) to be ...

