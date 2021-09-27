Queclink Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the GV300 Series (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) Empower Fleet Management and Contribute to Green Initiatives SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Queclink (Stock: 300590.SZ), a world leading supplier of IoT devices and technologies, today announces its GV300 Series has been in demand for 10 years. Having brought benefits to thousands of customers, the GV300 Series has achieved 2.5 million deployments globally since 2011 that stacks with almost 400 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower in height. "We seized the opportunity into telematics market soon after we established Queclink in 2009," says Edwin Peng, Queclink's Senior Vice President, "Our sales team keenly listen to customers' needs and feed the R&D team with the real voice of the market. All contributed to the success of our GV Series – ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Queclink (Stock: 300590.SZ), a world leading supplier of IoT devices and technologies, today announces its GV300 Series has been in demand for 10 years. Having brought benefits to thousands of customers, the GV300 Series has achieved 2.5 million deployments globally since 2011 that stacks with almost 400 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower in height. "We seized the opportunity into telematics market soon after we established Queclink in 2009," says Edwin Peng, Queclink's Senior Vice President, "Our sales team keenly listen to customers' needs and feed the R&D team with the real voice of the market. All contributed to the success of our GV Series – ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Queclink CelebratesNo green pass, Lamorgese: "Gravissime parole vicequestore" Lifestyleblog
Queclink CelebratesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Queclink Celebrates