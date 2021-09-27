Manifestazione No Green pass : sul palco una poliziotta!Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition disponibile su PS5 e Xbox X|SRisultati Serie A della sesta giornataScommesse Sportive, Come Giocare, Consigli e SuggerimentiARCANE: PRIMO TRAILER DELLA SERIE ANIMATA IN ARRIVO A NOVEMBREPsicoterapia a distanza: il mio psicoterapeuta da casa Covid-19 : 3.525 nuovi casi e 50 decessiTaito’s G-Darius HD arriva il 28 settembreFatti per il Successo nel segno dell'innovazione e discontinuitàDRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

Queclink Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the GV300 Series

Empower Fleet Management and Contribute to Green Initiatives SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2021

Queclink Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the GV300 Series (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) Empower Fleet Management and Contribute to Green Initiatives SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Queclink (Stock: 300590.SZ), a world leading supplier of IoT devices and technologies, today announces its GV300 Series has been in demand for 10 years. Having brought benefits to thousands of customers, the GV300 Series has achieved 2.5 million deployments globally since 2011 that stacks with almost 400 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower in height. "We seized the opportunity into telematics market soon after we established Queclink in 2009," says Edwin Peng, Queclink's Senior Vice President, "Our sales team keenly listen to customers' needs and feed the R&D team with the real voice of the market. All contributed to the success of our GV Series – ...
