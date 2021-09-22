Lattice Announces Innovative Goals and Compensation Products to Tie Employee Success to Business Impact and Bridge the Gap Between People Operations and Business Operations

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) As companies struggle to align and engages in the new world of work,introduces new strategic capabilities to increase operational efficiency, transparency, and equity across organizations. LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the leadingmanagement platform fores with-first cultures, today announced its continued focus in creating transparent, aligneds and companies with newand services targeted at bridging the gapand. "Companies and theirs need to align on ...