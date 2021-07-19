Azrieli Group Signs an Agreement for the Acquisition of Norwegian company Green Mountain, AS, which operates in the Data Centers sector (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) The Group is making an investment of NOK 7.6 billion, around NIS 2.8 billion TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) announces expansion of its operations in the Data Centers sector to Europe with the signing of a significant Agreement for the Acquisition of a private company that operates in this sector in Scandinavia. In the transaction, the Group is acquiring 100% of the share capital of Green Mountain for around NIS ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
