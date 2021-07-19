Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) Theis making an investment of NOK 7.6 billion, around NIS 2.8 billion TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/(TASE: AZRG) announces expansion of its operations in theto Europe with the signing of a significantfor theof a privatethatin thisin Scandinavia. In the transaction, theis acquiring 100% of the share capital offor around NIS ...