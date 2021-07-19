La Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Jesolana, morto in un incidente Tiziano Masiero : aveva 23 anniFederico Chiesa scatenato... il video in discotecaIl bikini fluo di Elisabetta Canalis fa impazzire i fanCome trovare le immagini dei prodotti per il negozio eCommerceVIVI IL BRIVIDO DELLA PISTA IN CODEMASTERS(R) F1(R) 2021, CHE DEBUTTA ...Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUn vampiro! Uccide 10 bambini e beve il loro sangueUltime Blog

Azrieli Group Signs an Agreement for the Acquisition of Norwegian company Green Mountain | AS | which operates in the Data Centers sector

The Group is making an investment of NOK 7.6 billion, around NIS 2.8 billion TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, ...

Azrieli Group Signs an Agreement for the Acquisition of Norwegian company Green Mountain, AS, which operates in the Data Centers sector

The Group is making an investment of NOK 7.6 billion, around NIS 2.8 billion TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2021

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) announces expansion of its operations in the Data Centers sector to Europe with the signing of a significant Agreement for the Acquisition of a private company that operates in this sector in Scandinavia. In the transaction, the Group is acquiring 100% of the share capital of Green Mountain for around NIS ...
