4 arrested for funding global terror jihad near Bari

Bari, JUL 5 - Italian police on Monday arrested four people at Andria north of Bari on suspicion of ...

BARI, JUL 5 - Italian police on Monday arrested four people at Andria north of Bari on suspicion of funding terrorist jihadists around the ... Two main channels were identified for the money transfers: ...

German arrested over deadly Lake Garda crash

...was arrested at the Brenner Pass while returning to Italy to turn himself in to the authorities. He was taken to Brescia and is set to be taken to prison. A Munich court had upheld a warrant for his ...

Mafia informant arrested in big drugs sweep

PALERMO, JUL 5 - A mafia informant was arrested Monday in a sweep against Cosa Nostra that saw 85 people arrested in and around Palermo and in various Italian regions, police said. The informant, Gius ...

I fratelli minori di Okara sono stati molestati per primi, gettati nel canale per morire: rapporto

OKARA: In a blood-curdling development to have come to the fore in Okara minor siblings' murder case, the post mortem report Sunday has ascertained the ...
