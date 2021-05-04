Short track, la Nazionale per la stagione 2021/2022 e i Probabili Olimpici (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) Ufficializzata la composizione della squadra Nazionale di Short track per la stagione 2021/2022. L’ha comunicata il Presidente della Federazione Italiana Sport del Ghiaccio Andrea Gios, su proposta del direttore sportivo Kenan Gouadec e dello staff azzurro e in accordo con il responsabile federale del settore velocità Luigi Sartorato, durante il Consiglio federale del 30 aprile. Di seguito la lista dei Probabili Olimpici facenti parte della Nazionale Assoluta. Probabili Olimpici: Nicole Botter Gomez (Fiamme Oro) Arianna Fontana (IceLab) Gloria Ioriatti (Fiamme Oro) Cynthia Mascitto (Skating Club Courmayeur) Arianna Sighel (Fiamme Oro) Arianna Valcepina (Fiamme Gialle) Martina Valcepina (Fiamme ...Leggi su sportface
sportface2016 : #Shorttrack, la Nazionale per la stagione 2021/2022 e i Probabili Olimpici - andreapezzoni87 : Venerdì si apre il programma con le gare di Short Track, formula molto spettacolare che strizza l'occhio ai biker p… - svkrhub : @lorenzor92_ @StockCarLiveITA Per dei riferimenti della gen 2 di Formula E sui vari short track: Bristol in 14.5… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Short track
MotoGP, Yamaha inconsistency: here we go again?... hasn't been able to fight at the front since, scoring results that clearly fall short of ... He'll now focus on recovering, but at a track like Le Mans, favourable as it is to Yamaha, the M1 needs to ...
Energy Consumption and Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Are We "Back to Normal"?Despite widespread declarations of climate neutrality for 2050, in the short term, the world is on track to increase its emissions. The EU and the USA set laudable objectives of reduction of ...
Short track, la Nazionale per la stagione 2021/2022 ei Probabili Olimpici Sportface.it
Hartlepool election odds: Tories on track for historic win as Labour's red wall crumblesTHE HARTLEPOOL by-election will come to a vote on May 6, as most of the country heads to the ballot box - and with Boris Johnson and the Tories on track to snag this historic vote, the Labour Party's ...
Cameron Rose shines as Hokies dominate across three weekend meetsFreshman Cameron Rose has quickly emerged on the sprint scene for Virginia Tech track and field and has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Rose secured three victories this weekend: the ...
Short trackSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Short track