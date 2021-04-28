Samsung presenta la nuova serie Galaxy Book Pro e il nuovo Galaxy BookACE COMBAT 7: DLC Experimental Aircraft Series disponibilePanda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLIFallout 76 | “Pronti e carichi” ora disponibileL'Open Beta Test #2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- sarà dal 14 al 16 maggioMonster Hunter Digital Event - April 2021Apex Legends: Legacy, blog di aggiornamento sulla mappa di OlympusMiitopia: il grande ritorno dei Mii su Nintendo SwitchRED DEAD ONLINE: bonus speciali Distillatore

CAS launches new brand reflecting strategic evolution to empower smarter science (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Expanding portfolio of solutions and capabilities addressing growing need for curated scientific data and expertise to accelerate discovery COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society (ACS) that specializes in scientific information solutions, today launched a new brand reflecting the broadening scope of its solutions and capabilities critical to advancing scientific discovery. This new brand mirrors the organization's on-going evolution to enable new and smarter uses of scientific information as a partner to R&D leaders pursuing more efficient, collaborative, and customized innovation models. "Our brand evolution is a true reflection of who CAS is today; a dynamic organization focused on opportunities across the ...
