CAS launches new brand reflecting strategic evolution to empower smarter science (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Expanding portfolio of solutions and capabilities addressing growing need for curated scientific data and expertise to accelerate discovery COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society (ACS) that specializes in scientific information solutions, today launched a new brand reflecting the broadening scope of its solutions and capabilities critical to advancing scientific discovery. This new brand mirrors the organization's on-going evolution to enable new and smarter uses of scientific information as a partner to R&D leaders pursuing more efficient, collaborative, and customized innovation models. "Our brand evolution is a true reflection of who CAS is today; a dynamic organization focused on opportunities across the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society (ACS) that specializes in scientific information solutions, today launched a new brand reflecting the broadening scope of its solutions and capabilities critical to advancing scientific discovery. This new brand mirrors the organization's on-going evolution to enable new and smarter uses of scientific information as a partner to R&D leaders pursuing more efficient, collaborative, and customized innovation models. "Our brand evolution is a true reflection of who CAS is today; a dynamic organization focused on opportunities across the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CAS launchesA forma di serpente, su un albero o a picco sul mare, case indimenticabili da affittare La Repubblica
CAS launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CAS launches