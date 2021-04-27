HOYA Vision Care Releases Results of Three-Year MiYOSMART Spectacle Lens Follow-up Study (Di martedì 27 aprile 2021) Strong evidence shows continued Lens effectiveness in slowing myopia progression in children in third Year BANGKOK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
HOYA Vision Care, a leader in optical technology innovation, shared the Results of a Three-Year Follow-up clinical Study on its award winning MiYOSMART Spectacle Lens with patented Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology after releasing the information at the recent European Academy of Optometry and Optics (EAOO) '21 conference. The new Study, published in March 2021 in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, was conducted by the Centre for Myopia Research at The Hong Kong Polytechnic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
