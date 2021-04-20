Labatt and Capital Power announce partnership that advances Budweiser' s 100% renewable electricity commitment

(Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) ... Alberta, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Today, Canada's best - selling beer brand,... and specifically thebrand'sto produce every beer it brews using...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Labatt and

Padova News

... we plan to develop renewable projects that not only help us meet our sustainability goals but support a low - carbon economy overall." "I commend bothCapital Power for their leadership ...