Sachy Aurora | “What smart young african people | let’s listen to them!”

(Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) ROME – We must be good listeners,with a hands-on approach and ” let them tell us what they need.” If we take this approach we can be sure of finding the ” missing middle ring” of the chain which is necessary for the growth of companies that are exploiting the innovative vocation of young Africans.These are the words and threads that interlock and join continents and cultures,from north to south of the Mediterranean. Marta Sachy, Director of Aurora Foundation, spoke to the Dire Agency. She has Italian- Mozambique origins and studied social anthropology at Sussex University and at the British Institute of Development Studies, which she claims is of upmost excellence in the field of fair and sustainable development.She talked about her experience at this English university during the ’70s , where a ” hands-on ” and ” inclusive development” approach were practised in which active participants take the place of passive recipients.These are two fundamental aspects which are necessary for international cooperation and that have left their mark on the international stage.Today,she has come back to the theme of social enterprise with her interview for the Diasporas Programme at the Luiss Guido Carli. The title of webinar includes the words ” Italian and African Economic Prospects”,which the Aurora Foundation lists, pointing out the size of the community, which was founded in 2018, on the sudden impulse of lawyer Michele Carpinelli, and run by his family and a group of young people with previous experience in the environment of business cooperation with shared prospects .