SHADOW MAN: REMASTER uscirà questo aprileAncora dubbi su AstraZeneca : Forniti dati obsoletiDigitale: il fenomeno di giochi e casinò online con software italianiAccoltellata da un 16enne a Mogliano Veneto : Marta Novello lotta per ...I dispositivi Fitbit Inspire 2 ora possono essere trovati con TileRESIDENT EVIL COMPIE 25 ANNI E FESTEGGIA CON NUOVI DETTAGLI SU ...Fallout 76 – Svelata la nuova RoadmapPoco F3 e Poco X3 Pro | Caratteristiche e prezziLIDIA disponibile in TEKKEN 7 insieme al nuovo stage Island ParadiseI giochi tornano a Roma

Sachy Aurora | “What smart young african people | let’s listen to them!”

ROME – We must be good listeners,with a hands-on  approach and ” let them tell us What they  need.” If ...

zazoom
Commenta
Sachy (Aurora): “What smart young african people, let’s listen to them!” (Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) ROME – We must be good listeners,with a hands-on  approach and ” let them tell us what they  need.” If we take this approach we can be sure of finding the ” missing middle ring” of the chain which is necessary  for the growth of companies  that are exploiting  the innovative  vocation  of young  Africans.These  are the words and threads  that interlock and join continents and cultures,from north to south of the Mediterranean. Marta Sachy, Director of Aurora Foundation, spoke to the Dire Agency. She has Italian- Mozambique  origins and studied  social  anthropology at Sussex  University  and at the British  Institute of Development Studies, which she claims is of upmost  excellence in the field of  fair and sustainable development.She talked about her experience  at this English university during the ’70s , where a ” hands-on ” and ” inclusive development” approach were practised in which active participants take the place of passive recipients.These are two fundamental aspects which are necessary for international cooperation  and that have left their mark on the international  stage.Today,she has come back to the theme of social enterprise with her interview for the Diasporas Programme at the Luiss Guido Carli. The title of webinar includes the words ” Italian and African Economic Prospects”,which the Aurora  Foundation lists, pointing out the size of the community, which was founded in 2018, on the sudden impulse of lawyer Michele Carpinelli, and run by his family and a group of young  people with previous  experience in the environment  of business cooperation with shared prospects .
Leggi su dire

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sachy Aurora

Sachy di Fondazione Aurora: "Che giovani smart, ascoltiamoli" - DIRE.it  Dire

Sachy di Fondazione Aurora: “Che giovani smart, ascoltiamoli”

ROMA – Saper ascoltare, con un approccio partecipativo, “facendoci dire da loro cosa serve”. E su queste basi assicurare il ‘missing middle’, quell’anello mancante della catena necessario al consolida ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sachy Aurora
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sachy Aurora Sachy Aurora What smart young