PHNIX Will Launch New R290 Heat Pumps on ISH Digital 2021

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) GUANGZHOU, China, March 18,/PRNewswire/, an expertpump ODM/OEM supplier,be present in ISH, the world's leading trade fair oning, water and energy, taking place y from 22nd to 26th of March. Continuing to fulfill its commitment to lead the industry ahead and keep bringing newpump technology to the world,propose series of high-quality webinars all about the newestpump technology, together with different product categories includingpump for houseing, cooling and DHW, domestic waterer and commercial watering solutions. ...