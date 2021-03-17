EA Play sbarca su PC per i membri di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e Xbox ...DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Parte 2 disponibile domaniNVIDIA - Integrazione con DLSS per l’UE4 e Crysis Remastered Human Fall Flat Mobile si aggiorna con due nuovi livelliRed Dead Online: Ricompense doppie per le missioni Free RoamSony HT-S40R: Audio home cinema surround a tutta potenzaSony presenta SRS-XB13: uno speaker ultracompatto e potenteRecovery plan, le schede di Draghi sono quelle del Conte 2!Muore a 14 anni poco prima della DAD : Un malore improvviso!Moet et Chandon, sinonimo di champagne

Merck Accelerates European Expansion Plans for Single-use Products Critical to Manufacturing Vaccines and Lifesaving Therapies

- € 25 million investment in Molsheim, France, will create 350 new jobs - Response to unprecedented ...

Merck Accelerates European Expansion Plans for Single-use Products Critical to Manufacturing Vaccines and Lifesaving Therapies (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) - € 25 million investment in Molsheim, France, will create 350 new jobs - Response to unprecedented global demand of key technology - Production capabilities anticipated to be operational by end of 2021 DARMSTADT, Germany, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Merck, a leading science and technology company, will add a Single-use assembly production unit at its Life Science Center in Molsheim, France. With the € 25 million investment, the company is accelerating its European Expansion Plans for this key technology, which is used for the production of Covid-19 Vaccines and other Lifesaving Therapies. Molsheim will be the first site in Europe where Merck manufactures the product. Further production sites are located in Danvers, Massachusetts, ...
