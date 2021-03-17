Merck Accelerates European Expansion Plans for Single-use Products Critical to Manufacturing Vaccines and Lifesaving Therapies (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) - € 25 million investment in Molsheim, France, will create 350 new jobs - Response to unprecedented global demand of key technology - Production capabilities anticipated to be operational by end of 2021 DARMSTADT, Germany, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Merck, a leading science and technology company, will add a Single-use assembly production unit at its Life Science Center in Molsheim, France. With the € 25 million investment, the company is accelerating its European Expansion Plans for this key technology, which is used for the production of Covid-19 Vaccines and other Lifesaving Therapies. Molsheim will be the first site in Europe where Merck manufactures the product. Further production sites are located in Danvers, Massachusetts, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
