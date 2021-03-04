Govt puts off local elections till Sep 15 - Oct 15 (2) (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 4 - The government on Thursday put off this spring's local elections around Italy due to COVID - 19, setting a new window for the vote of September 15 - October 15. The southern region of ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Draghi govt puts final touches to new COVID restrictionsROME, MAR 2 - Premier Mario Draghi's government on Tuesday was putting the final touches to a decree with a new regime of COVID-19 restrictions that is expected to be in force from next weekend until ...
