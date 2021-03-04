Femtech startup OCON Healthcare announces last patient in phase IIa clinical study, evaluating its intrauterine drug delivery platform IUB™ ... (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) ... manufactures and commercializes an innovative 3D intrauterine drug delivery technology based on its patented IUBTM (Intra Uterine Ball) platform, today announced it had completed enrollment of its ... Leggi su ultimora.news
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Femtech startup
Femtech startup OCON Healthcare announces last patient in phase IIa clinical study, evaluating its intrauterine drug delivery platform IUB? ...Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere The trial assesses the safety and efficacy of the IUB? SEAD?, a disruptive treatment for AUB. In this study, 50% of the participating patients have ...
Why Famtech Will Become a Major Trend in the Coming YearsAccording to Frost & Sullivan report , the revenue of the femtech market will reach $1.1 billion by ... and the startup's value grew 4 times to $24.5 million within a year. What to expect in the next ...
Il venture capital punta sui bisogni delle donne Morningstar
Why Famtech Will Become a Major Trend in the Coming Years- MOSCOW, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Famtech is technology designed to help families on their path to prosperity and well-being. While the term is not widely used, the famtech industry already exis ...
Femtech startupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Femtech startup