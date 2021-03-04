Femtech startup OCON Healthcare announces last patient in phase IIa clinical study | evaluating its intrauterine drug delivery platform IUB™

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Femtech startup

Morningstar

Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere The trial assesses the safety and efficacy of the IUB? SEAD?, a disruptive treatment for AUB. In this study, 50% of the participating patients have ...According to Frost & Sullivan report , the revenue of themarket will reach $1.1 billion by ... and the's value grew 4 times to $24.5 million within a year. What to expect in the next ...- MOSCOW, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Famtech is technology designed to help families on their path to prosperity and well-being. While the term is not widely used, the famtech industry already exis ...