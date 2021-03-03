Yuyu Pharma Publishes History for 80th Anniversary (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) The History of Yuyu's challenges and changes during the past 80 years as a first-generation Pharmaceutical company will be composed in storytelling format SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220, CEO Robert Wonsang Yu), in anticipation of the 80th Anniversary of its establishment on February 28th, 2021, published its History of challenges and changes over the past 80 years. The History is told in storytelling format centered around a series of interviews with the people who have shared this History. The 80th Anniversary History was organized based on visual data giving a glimpse of that time period, such as Yuyu's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yuyu Pharma Receives "A" Grade for its Compliance Program by Korea's Fair Trade CommissionSEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Yuyu Pharma (CEO Robert Wonsang Yu, KRX: 000220) received Compliance Program (CP) Rating of "A" from the Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC). Yuyu Pharma (Yuyu) established its CP team in 2016 with the ...
Yuyu Pharma was recognized as "Family - Friendly Company" by the Ministry of Gender Equality and FamilyRecognized for adapting and implementing outstanding family - friendly policies for employees SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - - Yuyu Pharma(CEO Robert Wonsang Yu, KRX: 000220) received recognition from the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family for implementing family - friendly policies for their employees. This is the second ...
