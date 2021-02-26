SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, announces an increase of the offer price for the Public Takeover Offer of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo") (Di venerdì 26 febbraio 2021) - BidCo launched an anticipated mandatory Takeover Offer for CA Immo on 22 February 2021 - The Offer price for each CA Immo share will be increased from EUR 34.44 to EUR 36.00 - The Offer price for each CA Immo convertible bond with nominal value of EUR 100,000 will be increased from approx. EUR 132,621.35 to approx. EUR 138,628.59 - All other terms of the Offer will remain unchanged VIENNA and LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On Monday, 22 February 2021, BidCo published the Offer document for an anticipated mandatory Takeover ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On Monday, 22 February 2021, BidCo published the Offer document for an anticipated mandatory Takeover ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo") - a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group - announces an increase of the offer price for the Public Takeover Offer of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo")
SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo") - a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group - publishes the offer document for the Public Takeover Offer of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo")
SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo") - a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group - publishes the offer document for the Public Takeover Offer of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo")
ilcentrotirreno : [NEWS - il Centro Tirreno] -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SOF Klimt
SOF - 11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, publishes the offer document for the Public ...BidCo currently holds just under 30% of the voting rights in CA Immo and intends to further increase its shareholding - BidCo therefore launches an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for all CA Immo ...
SOF - 11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, publishes the offer document for the Public ...BidCo currently holds just under 30% of the voting rights in CA Immo and intends to further increase its shareholding - BidCo therefore launches an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for all CA Immo ...
SOF-11 Klimt CAI S a r l BidCo a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group publishes the offer document for the Public Takeover Offer of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG CA Immo Padova News
SOF KlimtSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SOF Klimt